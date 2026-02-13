AI imagines Veeru, Basanti, Jay taking selfies with Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay tribute video

An AI-generated tribute to the 1975 classic Sholay has reimagined the film’s legendary cast and creators meeting their younger and older selves on the sets. The nostalgic clip blends iconic scenes from the blockbuster with present-day versions of its stars, which has caught the attention of social media. A viral AI-generated video reimagines Sholay's cast meeting their older selves, capturing heartwarming moments with characters like Basanti and Jai.

Among the most heartwarming visuals is Hema Malini meeting her spirited character Basanti, smiling warmly for a selfie. The video also reimagines older Dharmendra reconnecting with his lovable Veeru, and then with a much younger version of the actor.

Meanwhile, older Amitabh Bachchan appears opposite his iconic Jai persona, creating a powerful visual contrast between past and present. Jaya Bachchan, who played Radha, is similarly shown sharing a gentle smile with her younger self.

It also showed Amjad Khan in his menacing Gabbar Singh avatar walking up to an older version of himself and casually clicking a selfie. Another striking moment shows Sanjeev Kumar, who portrayed Thakur Baldev Singh, posing alongside his younger counterpart. The video also captures Asrani, beloved for his comic jailer role, sharing a playful selfie with his on-screen persona.