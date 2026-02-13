AI imagines Veeru, Basanti, Jay taking selfies with Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay tribute video
An AI-generated video features heartwarming moments, such as Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan meeting their iconic roles.
An AI-generated tribute to the 1975 classic Sholay has reimagined the film’s legendary cast and creators meeting their younger and older selves on the sets. The nostalgic clip blends iconic scenes from the blockbuster with present-day versions of its stars, which has caught the attention of social media.
AI video remimagines the cast of Sholay with their older versions
The new AI-crafted video recreates some of the film’s most unforgettable scenes while adding a creative twist: the actors and writers come face to face with their younger and older selves from the time of filming.
Among the most heartwarming visuals is Hema Malini meeting her spirited character Basanti, smiling warmly for a selfie. The video also reimagines older Dharmendra reconnecting with his lovable Veeru, and then with a much younger version of the actor.
Meanwhile, older Amitabh Bachchan appears opposite his iconic Jai persona, creating a powerful visual contrast between past and present. Jaya Bachchan, who played Radha, is similarly shown sharing a gentle smile with her younger self.
It also showed Amjad Khan in his menacing Gabbar Singh avatar walking up to an older version of himself and casually clicking a selfie. Another striking moment shows Sanjeev Kumar, who portrayed Thakur Baldev Singh, posing alongside his younger counterpart. The video also captures Asrani, beloved for his comic jailer role, sharing a playful selfie with his on-screen persona.
The clip also imagines legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar greeting their younger selves on a recreated set, a tribute to the storytelling duo whose writing significantly shaped the film’s legacy.
The viral clip was first shared on X by a user named AP, who praised the imaginative use of artificial intelligence. It soon caught the attention of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who amplified it further, remarking that AI was “two hundred much,” a humorous exaggeration reflecting his amazement.
About Sholay
Released in 1975, Sholay became a landmark in Indian cinema, blending action, drama, comedy, and romance into a gripping narrative. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film introduced memorable characters like Jai, Veeru, Basanti, and Gabbar Singh, whose dialogues and mannerisms became part of popular culture. Made on a budget of around ₹3.5 crore, Sholay went on to earn over ₹15 crore during its original theatrical run, a record-breaking figure at the time. Its pioneering use of ensemble casting with Dharmedra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, multi-genre storytelling, and high production values set new benchmarks, creating a legacy that continues to inspire Bollywood.
