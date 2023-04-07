Here's how Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor have grown along with Kolkata Knight Riders

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor accompanied Shah Rukh Khan to Kolkata for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match on Thursday. Suhana and Shanaya are close friends, with Ananya Panday also being a part of their girl gang, and have accompanied Shah Rukh to KKR matches for several years now. Now throwback pictures of the girls at various KKR matches have surfaced online and their fans are surprised to see how they have grown up over the years. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shakes a leg to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at KKR Kolkata match, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor spotted too

The throwback pictures were shared by a Reddit user after the latest KKR match against RCB. The first few pictures show young Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday in glasses and Shanaya Kapoor looking very different from how she has grown up to be. The pictures gradually show how the girls have grown up. The pictures also show Hrithik Roshan, Trisha, Aryan Khan, Chunky Panday, Arjun Rampal, Ahan Panday joining them at various matches.

At present, Suhana is 22 and all set to make her film debut wit Netflix film The Archies. Shanaya is 23 and has signed Karan Johar's production, Bedhadak, but the film is yet to be made. Ananya is 24 and has already delivered four releases after her debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2018. She will now be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2 and also has Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled next.

Commenting on the throwback pics, a Reddit user asked, “What's the age difference between these two? Suhana seems like a chotu baby in the first pic. I always thought they were of the same age.” Another said, “Suhana was so much smaller than the other girls!” One more said, “Shanaya and Ananya are pretty tall. They’re really towering over Suhana." A comment also read: “I was only looking at Shah Rukh and Hrithik in most of the pics damn they look so hot! Girls definitely had a major glow up”

Many felt Suhana was cutest of them all. A fan wrote, “Suhana is so cute. She still looks the same to me.” Another wrote, “She really does, I hope she doesn't turn out annoying like everyone else.” One more said, “Suhana seems to be the one who was naturally the prettiest :) She looks pretty much the same even now.” Many also expressed shock on how Shanaya looks very different from how she looked as a child, with some even speculating a plastic surgery. “Shanaya looked like that?” read one of the many comments.

