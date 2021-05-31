Here's proof Deepika Padukone was thinking about her wedding on the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

On the 8th anniversary of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, celebrity photographer Vishal Punjabi revealed Deepika Padukone made a promise to him on the sets of the movie and fulfilled it too. Vishal and his team filmed Kalki Koechlin's character's wedding in the movie, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

He took to the Instagram Stories of his company, The Wedding Filmer, on Monday and revealed that Deepika had promised him that he would be the one to film her wedding. "Did you know? While shooting Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika promised Vishal that he would shoot her wedding. Five years later, we shot the most beautiful wedding," he revealed, sharing a picture from her wedding to Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer were rumoured to be dating when Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released. They tied the knot in November 2018. The couple had a secret wedding in Lake Como, Italy, in the presence of their family and friends. Soon after, they returned to Mumbai and hosted a star-studded wedding reception with numerous Bollywood celebrities attending the bash.

Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, released in January 2020. The movie also marked her first project as a producer. Deepika played an acid attack victim. The actor has numerous movies in the pipeline.

She will next appear in '83, playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia, while Ranveer will essay the role of the cricketer. Deepika has also announced numerous projects including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, an untitled domestic noir with Shakun Batra, Prabhas' upcoming film and the Indian adaptation of The Intern, with Amitabh Bachchan filling the shoes of the late Rishi Kapoor.