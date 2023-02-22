Here's what Ranbir Kapoor revealed about the moment when Raha was born. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor has started the promotions of his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, in which he is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. During a recent promotional event, the actor opened about about his new role as a father, and talked about his daughter Raha. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to daughter Raha on November 6. (Also read: Watch Ranbir Kapoor dance to Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dilli Wali Girlfriend at Animal wrap-up party)

Ranbir, who wrapped up the shooting of his next film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal yesterday, was seen at the promotional event still sporting the heavy beard. He opted for an off-green jacket over a white tee and paired it with blue jeans. At the event, the Brahmastra actor was asked about his daughter Raha. He responded to the question by trying to explain the exact feeling when his daughter was born and how he doesn't want to work anymore and stay at home with her all the time.

In the clip from the event that has been shared on social media by the actor's fan pages, Ranbir said, "Mujhe laga abhi aadi life toh ho gayi he toh abhi aur kya hoga, you know... shaadi bhi ho gayi he, I love my wife and all of that. (I thought what else will be new, half my life is over.. I am married also...) But I think the moment my child was born, Raha was born, it opens a different emotion... a different ‘chakra’ (wheel of emotion) in your body. You know, I have never felt like this ever in my life. (Pauses) And it is pure joy, you know I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her... mujhe kaam nahi karna, kuch nahi karna. But aisa kar nahi sakta... but my feeling is just... I can't explain it! Its the best feeling in the world!"(I don't want to work. I don't want to do anything at all, but I can't do that.)

Directed by Luv Ranjan of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead along with Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais. Ranbir said that this film will be his last in the rom-com genre as he is getting old. The film is set for release on March 8, 2023.

