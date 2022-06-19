Here's what Varun Dhawan told Kartik Aaryan to make him come on stage for a dance on JuggJugg Jeeyo song

Actor Kartik Aaryan not dancing to The Punjaabban Song along with his industry colleagues was noticed by one and all. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani had invited guests at an event to join them on stage to shake a leg to the song from their upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo. It was Varun who pulled Kartik from among the guests and persuaded him to join him on stage. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra joins Kiara Advani onstage, dances to her song, fans notice Kartik Aaryan 'standing his ground'

Kartik was seated in the audience as all from Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra joined Varun and Kiara on the stage. Varun held Kartik's hand and made him come on stage, saying, "Kartik, come, you can dance to a Dharma film song, as reported by Pinkvilla.

As soon as Kartik came on stage, Varun and Kiara also called Karan Johar. Kartik could be seen smiling as Karan walked up to the stage to groove to the song. Kartik did come on stage on Varun's insistence but did not do the dance step.

Later, when Varun shared a video from the event on Instagram and mistakenly called out actor Arjun Kapoor, claiming that he didn't dance with them, Arjun too pointed out how Varun didn't notice him dancing as he was focusing on Kartik.

Sharing a video of himself dancing to JugJugg song at the event, Arjun wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Varun Dhawan jab humne kiya toh aapki team ne record nahi kiya kyunki aap Kartik Aaryan ke Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein kho gaye (Varun when I did the steps, your team didn't record it because they were busy recording Kartik Aaryan and were lost in his Bhool Bhulaiyaa).”

Kartik had a fallout with Karan Johar when he quit Dharma Productions' Dostana 2. The actor was signed to star opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the film but left the project after reportedly shooting for a few scenes. The reason behind his exit is not known.

