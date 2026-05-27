Here’s why Ranveer Singh refused to meet FWICE officials to resolve Don 3 dispute

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has escalated its stand against actor Ranveer Singh after his sudden exit from Don 3, triggering a fresh turmoil within the film industry. Opening up about the controversy, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit revealed that the federation made three attempts to get in touch with Ranveer and resolve the issue behind closed doors. However, according to Pandit, the actor chose not to attend it.

FWICE on Ranveer Singh

It was in August 2023 when Farhan Akhtar released an announcement video revealing that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of his franchise.

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On Monday, the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan Akhtar approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April. Following this, Ranveer’s spokesperson issued a statement addressing the dispute on his behalf.

In an interview with ETimes, Pandit recalled making several attempts to contact Ranveer in the hope of resolving the dispute amicably. He said that they wanted both parties to sit and solve the matter, adding that they had sent invitations to Ranveer thrice for the same.

“So we very strongly tried our best. We sent him invitations thrice. There was no response, and then finally he sent mail when he came to know that we are having a press conference, saying that this doesn't come under a jurisdiction,” Pandit said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “So with that said, fine, if you feel so strongly. Toh theek hai. Koi baat nahi. (Alright then. No problem) Doesn't matter. So that is a basic thing, we will wait. We'll sit with the producer body. Will sit with different associations, and we'll see how things happen." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “So with that said, fine, if you feel so strongly. Toh theek hai. Koi baat nahi. (Alright then. No problem) Doesn't matter. So that is a basic thing, we will wait. We'll sit with the producer body. Will sit with different associations, and we'll see how things happen." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pandit asserted that Ranveer has to sit with the producers and the body and come to a solution to this. He mentioned that both parties have to come to a closure on this because ultimately people have to work, adding that they can't keep on fighting and treating it as “some family dispute." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pandit asserted that Ranveer has to sit with the producers and the body and come to a solution to this. He mentioned that both parties have to come to a closure on this because ultimately people have to work, adding that they can't keep on fighting and treating it as “some family dispute." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Ranveer’s official spokesperson had put out a statement addressing the feud earlier this week. The statement read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Ranveer’s official spokesperson had put out a statement addressing the feud earlier this week. The statement read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. {{/usCountry}}

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“While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance,” it read further.

What do we know about the feud

After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

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Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. There was also talk of Farhan replacing Ranveer with Hrithik Roshan, which the War actor dispelled.

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