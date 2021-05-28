'Hi Aishwarya Rai': Sneha Ullal's new pic in traditional outfit brings back the comparisons

Sneha Ullal has long fielded comparisons with Aishwarya Rai and her latest Instagram post isn't helping the matter either. On Wednesday, she shared a black and white photo of herself dressed in traditional attire and it instantly reminded fans of Aishwarya.

"Ek baar ko laga aishwarya h (For a moment I thought you were Aishwarya)," wrote one. "Hi Aishwaraya Rai," wrote another. "Aishwarya Rai’s Xerox copy," read another comment. "Had to look at name to be sure..Aishwarya look alike so much," wrote a fan.

Sneha was launched in the film industry by Salman Khan with Lucky No Time For Love in 2005. Because Aishwarya was Salman's ex-girlfriend, fans noticed how much Sneha resembled her.

A year after her debut, Sneha had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am a big admirer of Aishwarya Rai for her work and achievements in the film industry but to be very honest I am not really happy being compared to her for my looks. I want to have my own individuality. What can I do if I look like her? I don’t want to be so but can’t change my looks now. I love to be known and recognized for my own work and achievements."

Sneha also said that she had met Aishwarya once and that she received her with warmth. “I have met her once at a function and she met me with all respect and warmth. I liked it very much. To be true, in the beginning I wanted to avoid her but then I changed my mind and went and said ‘Hi’ ‘to her,” she said.

She said in another interview in 2009 that the comparisons were made only because of Salman. “I really think those comparisons have been unfair to me professionally. If I hadn’t made my debut in Lucky, it would have been all okay. I was compared to Aishwarya Rai.. only because of Salman Khan,” she had said.