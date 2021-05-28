Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's moms Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor hang out together. See pic
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were together on Thursday.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were together on Thursday.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's moms Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor hang out together. See pic

  • Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have not been spotted together in a while but their mothers, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, are having a good time together.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 09:56 AM IST

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have not been seen together in a while but their mothers spent some time with each other recently. On Friday, Ranbir's mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, shared a picture from her get-together with friends, including Alia's mother Soni Razdan.

In the photo, Neetu and Soni are seen posing for a selfie with Anu Ranjan and another person. All four of them are seen smiling and Neetu also shared a 'dancing unicorns' gif with her post.

Neetu Kapoor's post with her friends.
Neetu Kapoor's post with her friends.


Soni and Neetu often comment on each other’s posts. When Neetu posted a photo of granddaughter Samara Sahni and wrote, “Badoan ke gun choton mein aa hi jate hain (my dialogue in do kaliyan)", Soni replied, “Aww such an intense little face!”

Ranbir and Alia were last seen together when they returned to Mumbai from the Maldives in April. The couple received flak for jetting off for a vacation while India battled a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Alia has seen been actively posting helpline numbers on social media for Covid-19 relief.

On New Years, both their families also went to the Ranthambore National Park for a vacation. They were joined by Neetu, Ranbir's sister Riddhima, her husband and daughter, Soni, and Alia's sister Shaheen.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reveals which brother he chose to call her after his accident

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for more than three years. Last year in an interview, Ranbir had said that the two would have gotten married in 2020 had it not been for the pandemic. He told journalist Rajeev Masand, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

The two will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. It will be first of a trilogy and will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

