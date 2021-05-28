Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reveals which brother he chose to call her after his accident
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband singer Nick Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) in Los Angeles.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband singer Nick Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) in Los Angeles.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reveals which brother he chose to call her after his accident

  • Nick Jonas has spoken on which brother he chose to call Priyanka Chopra after he met with an accident recently.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 09:22 AM IST

American singer Nick Jonas has opened up on which one of his brothers he chose to call his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas after he met with an accident recently. Nick also said that he met with the accident about a week and a half ago but is feeling 'amazing'.

Speaking with James Corden on The Late Show, Nick said, "The medics were attending to me as they were about to put me in the gurney to get in the ambulance. Obviously, I had to call Priyanka my wife to say this has happened but I wasn't really in the spot where I could talk to her...So it was a choice between Joe and Kevin. Who you give your phone to call your wife in a time of crisis and I gave it to Kevin."

Nick also told James, "It was about a week and a half ago I think tenish days. I'm feeling amazing. I'm surprised at how good I feel and right after it happened I had to be okay coz I had Voice and couple of other things and it healed up pretty fast." Recently, Nick told E News about his accident and that he "took a spill on a bike" and suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises."

Also Read: Erica Fernandez says she refused 'bold shows': 'I feel the scenes are forcefully added to sell'

He had given a health update to the viewers on one of the episodes of The Voice, "I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing all right. (I have a) cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises. I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am," he added.

After the accident, he hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2021 and Priyanka was one of the presenters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra jonas nick jonas + 1 more

Related Stories

Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra and daughter Masaba Gupta shares a strong bond.
Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra and daughter Masaba Gupta shares a strong bond.
tv

Neena Gupta's husband Vivek says Masaba took to him quickly: 'I'm very likeable'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra has spoken about the bond he shares with her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta.
READ FULL STORY
Maharani review: Huma Qureshi in a still from SonyLIV's new political drama.
Maharani review: Huma Qureshi in a still from SonyLIV's new political drama.
web series

Maharani review: Huma Qureshi tries her best to humanise SonyLIV's hollow show

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Maharani review: Huma Qureshi tries her best to instil some life into Subhash Kapoor's unfocused dramatisation of Bihar politics. But it falls apart rather quickly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.