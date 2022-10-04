Hilarious Instagram post shows how Adipurush scenes remind people of Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Khilji. See pics

The first teaser of Adipurush was released by the makers on Sunday. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan and is set to be released in January next year. The teaser showed Prabhas’ Raghava battle against Saif’s Lankesh to save Janaki, played by Kriti. After the Adipurush teaser was unveiled, it received criticism for its VFX. Now, some social media users are posting screenshots from the Adipurush teaser and sharing how it reminded them of movie visuals from Harry Potter, Avengers, and Batman Begins. Also read: Viewers have found new reasons to love Brahmastra after watching Adipurush teaser

On Tuesday, the Instagram account Mad Mughal Memes shared a post comparing the scenes from the Adipurush teaser with photos from various Hollywood superhero and fantasy films. While the post featured photos comparing the visuals in Adipurush teaser to similar scenes from other films and shows, the caption of the post listed hilarious movie names reimagined along the lines of older films and shows. For instance, sharing a scene featuring Saif Ali Khan walking out of a weathered castle amidst what appeared to be bats, a similar image of Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) from the trailer for Christopher Nolan's 2005 film Batman Begins was used.

Another photo collage compared Saif’s look as Lankesh to both Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji from his 2018 film Padmaavat, and also Kit Harrington and others' look from Game of Thrones’ Night's Watch. The post was shared with edited photos and fictitious movie names. The caption read, “What I gathered from Adipurush teaser: (photo 1) I am Raavan Sinhalaborn, of house Pottergaryen, rider of Morbius; it's Adipurushin' time. (photo 2) Raavanuddin Muhammad Khilji's moment of joining the Night's Watch. (photo 3) Hulk in Planet of the Apes. (photo 4) Thanos and his army of the Rings. (photo 5) Raavan Begins (photo 6). Also, Raavan Vishravason of Asgard. (photo 7) Superhero landing in Lanka. (photo 8) Extraction from Atlantis. (photo 9) Zombie Strange and the Dementors. (photo 10) Oh look, Raavanuddin Muhammad Khilji looted Thanos's armor design.”

Reacting to the post, one person wrote, “So they took the best of Game of Thrones and Marvel Cinematic Universe and decided to downgrade it as much as possible.” Sharing the post on Instagram, someone wrote, “How can you copy other films but copy them so bad.” Another person wrote, “Isse acha VFX PPT mei banjaata hai (VFX is made better in PPT than in this).”

Adipurush is a bilingual film set to be released in Hindi and Telugu on January 12, 2023. The film also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan.

