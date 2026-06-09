‘Gross and disgusting’: Sakshi Shivdasani slams Pranit More's apology after backlash for 370-biryani remark on show

Over the last few days, the ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show has sparked a massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He later apologised and deleted his social media accounts. Meanwhile, Pranit also apologised and said ‘comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views’.

What Sakshi said

Sakshi Shivdasani has called out Pranit More for his response to the controversy.

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On Tuesday, model and social media influencer Sakshi Shivdasani took to Instagram to call out comedian Pranit More over his apology. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Pranit More saying 'the views of my audience members don't reflect what i think' but sir has clipped it and posted it on Instagram because he found it so f**king funny that a man paying on a date thinks he has bought the right to sleep with a woman.”

Sakshi via Instagram Stories.

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "And then the company the guy works for firing him but caveating that we must reflect and change when this creepy GROWN man has no desire to reflect or change and thinks he deserves sex for paying on a date is proof that there are consequences for men only because women raise their voices and not because men think there's anything wrong so don't let anyone gaslight you ever that 'it's not a big deal' and more importantly don't let anyone gaslight you that it's not all men. Gross and disgusting btw." What Pranit said after row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "And then the company the guy works for firing him but caveating that we must reflect and change when this creepy GROWN man has no desire to reflect or change and thinks he deserves sex for paying on a date is proof that there are consequences for men only because women raise their voices and not because men think there's anything wrong so don't let anyone gaslight you ever that 'it's not a big deal' and more importantly don't let anyone gaslight you that it's not all men. Gross and disgusting btw." What Pranit said after row {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his statement after the backlash, Pranit wrote, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his statement after the backlash, Pranit wrote, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part." {{/usCountry}}

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"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning," he concluded.

Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company has terminated him. “What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here,” Vishwakarma said. “That is why we have decided to part ways with him.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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