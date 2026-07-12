His debut made him overnight sensation, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, moved to TV after flops, where is Vivek Mushran now?

Vivek Mushran's career has been anything but predictable. He arrived in Bollywood in the 90s with a blockbuster debut that made him an instant heartthrob, became a familiar face on television for an entire generation, and has now carved out a successful second innings on OTT. While many still associate him with the unforgettable Ilu Il craze, where is the actor now?

The debut that made him an overnight sensation

Vivek Mushran in Saudagar.

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In 1991, Vivek Mushran got the kind of debut most actors only dream of. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai's Saudagar was one of the biggest films of the year, headlined by cinema legends Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar. Amid two towering stars, debutantes Manisha Koirala and Vivek Mushran left audiences talking.

As Vasu, the young man hopelessly in love with Manisha Koirala's Radha, Vivek won hearts at just 21 with his effortless charm and boy-next-door appeal. Saudagar went on to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 1991, while the Ilu Ilu song took on a life of its own. Short for ‘I Love You’, the catchy track became the soundtrack of a generation and instantly turned Vivek into one of the most loved young faces of the 90s.

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Finding a new home on television

{{^usCountry}} After Saudagar, Vivek went on to star in films like First Love Letter and was also seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Ram Jaane (1995). While he continued working steadily in several films, Saatwan Aasman (1992), Prem Deewane (1992), and Anjaane (2000), none of those films could recreate the magic of his debut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Saudagar, Vivek went on to star in films like First Love Letter and was also seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Ram Jaane (1995). While he continued working steadily in several films, Saatwan Aasman (1992), Prem Deewane (1992), and Anjaane (2000), none of those films could recreate the magic of his debut. {{/usCountry}}

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Rather than waiting endlessly for another big break, Vivek chose to reinvent himself. He turned to television at a time when many film actors were still hesitant to make the shift, and it proved to be a turning point. He became Rohit, the kind-hearted father of Fruity (Tanvi Hegde) in the popular kids' show, Son Pari. As a widowed father trying to raise his daughter while navigating magical adventures, he brought warmth, sincerity, and quiet strength to the role. It was a performance that made him a familiar and much-loved face in households across the country.

Reinventing himself in the OTT era

Before streaming took over, he made his presence felt on the big screen with memorable roles in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha (2015) and the crowd-pleaser Veere Di Wedding (2018). But OTT is where audiences get to see a completely different side of him.

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From the emotionally charged world of Netflix's Mai starring alongside Sakshi Tanwar to the quirky charm of SonyLIV's Dr Arora and the wildly entertaining courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai, Vivek has shown remarkable range. He was last seen in the ensemble cast of the 2025 aviation comedy series Zyada Mat Udd. He plays Satish Khurrana on the show.