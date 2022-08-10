Holy Cow trailer: Sanjay Mishra faces wrath of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, angry villagers as his cow goes missing. Watch

The trailer of the upcoming film Holy Cow was released by the makers on Wednesday and showed a husband-wife played by Sanjay Mishra and Sadiya Siddiqui fearing for their lives after their cow goes missing. The trailer of the dark comedy also featured Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Bhatt in pivotal roles, as well as Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a guest appearance. The film is produced by Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, who previously described it as a 'satire of today's times with the sensibility of serious cinema.' Also Read| It’s rare to see actors like us as leading face: Sanjay Mishra

The trailer showed Sadiya Siddiqui informing Sanjay Mishra that their cow named Rukhsaar has been stolen. The two wander all over the town asking people about their missing cow. However, they have another problem at their hands as they fear that the news about their cow has spread like fire and there will be serious repercussions if they are not able to find it.

Sanjay Mishra goes to the police to file a missing report for his cow. However, the cop played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui alleges that he might have killed his cow. Meanwhile, Tigmanshu Dhulia warns Sanjay that the matter has gotten political now, and no one will listen to his defence if he doesn't have the cow. His wife also dreams of his death. Sanjay Mishra, scared for his life, sets out on a mission to steal another cow to replace Rukshaar. His friend, played by Mukesh Bhatt, supports him every step of the way and even helps him pretend to be a Hindu.

The trailer and the film's cast have been receiving a lot of praises from the viewers. One said about Sanjay Mishra, "He can do any type of role with such perfection. Another gem in indian cinema." Another said about seeing him in a film with Nawazuddin and Tigmanshu, "Three legends in one film. Marvelous." One commented about the plot, "Another entertainer with deep messages for the contemporary society," while another praised makers for choosing a 'brilliant and courageous topic.'

The film is written and directed by Sai Kabir, known for his work in Revolver Rani, Kismat Konnection, and The Shaukeens among others. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26.

