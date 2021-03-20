Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hope to make people laugh, smile and entertain them throughout the year: Varun Sharma
Hope to make people laugh, smile and entertain them throughout the year: Varun Sharma

The actor, who has been shooting this year, talks about travelling, shooting, introspecting and making changes for his personal growth, is excited with the amazing response to his recent release Roohi.
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:36 PM IST
The Fukrey (2013) actor is now looking forward to his fifteenth film Cirkus and says he is “very excited for this year as lots of things will roll out”.

The magic of cinema returned with Roohi as people came in good numbers in theatres,” says an elated Varun Sharma about his recent release. “The response has been amazing and to release a film in cinemas is a blessing as we make films for cinemas. For actors, cinema hall is like a shrine. I am happy we released in theatres. In fact, I got emotional when I saw Roohi in a theatre. There was pressure but there was also excitement and nervousness about releasing the film in theatres,” he adds.

The Fukrey (2013) actor is now looking forward to his fifteenth film Cirkus and says he is “very excited for this year as lots of things will roll out”. He shares, “I hope to make people laugh, smile and entertain them throughout the year. After Cirkus, I’ll jump into Fukrey 3 and couple of other things. I am very content with my career. The biggest high, as an actor, is to see that smile on your audience’s face.”

He recently shot for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and calls it a “blessing to be a part of such amazing team and to be directed by him, to be a part of such a lovely crew”. Talking about his experience with Shetty and Ranveer Singh, Sharma reveals, “It is a beautiful story and I’m really excited and happy being a part of it. The entire film is going to be filmed with a lot of laughter and a lot of love. It’s a blessing to get to work with Rohit sir. He is an amazing director and more than that an amazing human being. Working under his guidance means you learn a lot of things in life and implement it in your life later. It’s a very beautiful feeling, waking up and coming to Rohit sir’s set. As for Ranveer, I have found a brother in him. His energy, his charisma, his warmth that he showers is next level and while shooting, on set, on calls, we share a lot of music. I make him listen to a lot of Punjabi music. I can talk about anything to him and even be my stupid self. I’m so so lucky to have a really great friend in him. I hope this bond of madness keeps growing through our entire life,” he concludes.

