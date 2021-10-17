How different are Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker? Ashwini Iyer Tiwari reveals

Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari has revealed the different processes of actors Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker. In real life, Kangana and Swara cannot see eye-to-eye but Ashwini says both believe in giving their best to any role they take up.

Ashwini directed Swara in Nil Battey Sannata and Kangana in Panga. She said that while Swara keeps trying until she finds the perfect take, Kangana believes in preparing beforehand and delivering the right take in a single take.

Speaking to Uncut, Ashwini said both are ‘very hardworking individuals’. “They put their heart and soul into the characters. I have Swara's screenplay of Nil Battey Sannata. She has used green and red pen all over it, making pointers, adding backstory to her character. The same thing goes with Kangana also. She gets into the character so much, she will always put her experience out there. Like ‘I saw my mother do this’, ‘she used to get up early in the morning’. So the way they look at it, they want to give it their 100% to whatever they do on the job,” Ashwini said.

About how different they are as actors, Ashwini said, “Swara would practise her lines again and again, would want to keep giving takes because that's how she is as a personality. With Kangana, she exactly knows her pitch and she will discuss the pitch with me and with her first go, she would be ‘there’. Because the pitch is so correct. She added that Kangana also asks for retakes when she thinks she has gone ‘wrong’.

Kangana and Swara worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. However, their different opinions on politics and society have often put them at loggerheads with each other. Last year, Kangana called Swara a ‘B-grade actress’, and claimed that she tries to win filmmaker Karan Johar’s favour. She went on to say that despite professing their allegiance towards him, they don’t ‘get work’.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Swara addressed the 'B grade' comment, and said, “In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee or anyone."