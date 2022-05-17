How Hrithik Roshan helped Rohit Roy during Kaabil, refused to give a shot during fight scene until he got a 'crash mat'

Rohit Roy has spoken about an incident when actor Hrithik Roshan refused to do a fighting scene in their film Kaabil, as Rohit didn't have his crash mat. In a new interview, the actor said that Hrithik Roshan then brought his own mat and laid it for him. The actor called Hrithik 'one of the most giving actors in the industry'. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan responds as Rohit Roy says 'now we know you don't read comments')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaabil (2017) is a romantic action thriller film directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan. Apart from Hrithik and Rohit, the film also featured Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Narendra Jha, and Suresh Menon, among others.

In an interview with Times of India, Rohit said, "Amongst the actors, the one I have enjoyed the most working with has been Hrithik Roshan. He is one of the most giving actors in the industry. Everybody knows how talented he is but he is extremely efficient, not only when it comes to himself but with his co-stars as well."

He added, "We were shooting for the last shot of Kaabil and I was supposed to take a hit from him and I was supposed to fall stone cold dead. But there was no crash mat that day. Hrithik refused to give the shot. He called for his own personal crash mat and laid it down for me. That is what warms the cockles of your heart, you know. A superstar like him who has no need to get into something so trivial made sure that his co-actor was safe."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Rohit will be seen next in the psychological thriller Forensic, which will release on ZEE5 this year. It also features Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai, and Vindu Dara Singh. Directed by Vishal Furia, Forensic is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam film of the same name, which starred Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON