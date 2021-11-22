Amitabh Bachchan responds as Rohit Roy says 'now we know you don't read comments'

Amitabh Bachchan has responded after actor Rohit Roy commented on his post that though the veteran actor doesn't read comments, everyone still writes them. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Amitabh had shared a collage of his pictures in which he gave different expressions.

In the collage, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a new avatar, with big moustaches, round glasses and a checkered shirt. He made quirky faces like sticking his tongue out, laughing, and widening his eyes. He was also seen dressed as himself as he pouted.

Sharing the picture, he captioned it, "Din ek, deh ek, roop anek (same day, same body, different characters), Handshake handshake handshake !!" followed by a laughing emoji.

Reacting to the post, Rohit commented, "Simply the BEST!!! Love you Amit ji! Ab toh pata chal gaya ke aap comments nahi padhte par hum sab phir bhi likhte rehte hain (Now we know you don't read comments but all of us still write them)! That’s the allure of the man!!!" followed by a red heart emoji.

Amitabh then replied to his comment with, "@rohitboseroy seen read and (several folded hands emojis)."

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped a bunch of laughing and heart emojis. Actor Aahana Kumra also dropped several clapping hands emojis.

Recently, Amitabh celebrated 52 years of the release of his first film Saat Hindustani. On Instagram, he shared a monochrome throwback picture and wrote, "On 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film Saat Hindustani and it released on 7 November 1969...52 Years .. TODAY."

Also Read | Ajay Devgn completes 30 years in films: Amitabh Bachchan calls him ‘non-interfering’, Akshay Kumar says 'kya din the'

Meanwhile, Amitabh is currently hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13. He will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in Goodbye. He is also a part of Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also feature in Mayday, Jhund, and The Intern.