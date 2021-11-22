Ajay Devgn completes 30 years in films: Amitabh Bachchan calls him ‘non-interfering’, Akshay Kumar says 'kya din the'

Ajay Devgn has completed 30 years in the film industry with three decades of the release of his debut film, Phool Aur Kaante. His industry colleagues have congratulated him on the occasion while his team is celebrating the day as 'Ajay Devgn Diwas'.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a message for Ajay on Twitter. He wrote, #AjayDevgn, completes 30 years in the Film Industry, on 22nd Nov, when his film 'Phool aur Kante' released. Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70."

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted for Ajay Devgn.

Ajay thanked him for his blessings.

Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture with Ajay from the shoot of their film, Sooryavanshi. He wrote, “Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays! (I remember as newbies, we used to practice martial arts together at the Juhu beach when your dad used to train us. What amazing days).”

Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays! pic.twitter.com/adlLfMM6Gs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 22, 2021

Ajay replied to him on Twitter, “Thanks Akki, we’ve shared a long innings. And, I’m happy & grateful for your presence alongside.”

On the occasion, Ajay shared a video, claiming his team of Ajay Devgn Films asked him to post it. He captioned it, "My team made me repost this. But, thank you for all your love. Dua mein yaad rakhna…(remember me in your blessings)."

The video was shared by the production house with the caption, "We thought of wishing the man himself but his swag was too hot to handle! #AjayDevgnDiwas @ajaydevgn." It shows his team member entering his vanity van when Ajay was exercising in the tiny gym. He handed him a toffee while congratulating him for completing 30 years in the industry. The actor replied, “I have just started warming up. Duaao me yaad rakhna).”

We thought of wishing the man himself but his swag was too hot to handle! 🥵🔥#AjayDevgnDiwas @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/YbTrYc3C5k — ADFFilms (@ADFFilms) November 22, 2021

Also read: Ajay Devgn clocks 30 years in Bollywood: Was immature, unprepared for stardom after Phool Aur Kaante

Phool Aur Kaante starred Ajay opposite Madhoo. It also starred late Amrish Puri and was directed by Kuku Kohli. The film was a hit and was much talked about for an action scene in which Ajay does a split with each leg on two moving bikes.