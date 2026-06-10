From Boogie Woogie winner at 11 to TV's beloved bahu: How this actor turned a 10 product into a 180 cr brand

For actors, relying solely on acting projects is no longer the norm. Building a business alongside an entertainment career has become increasingly common in the industry. Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon have built successful brands, and television actors are not far behind.

A television actor has made a fortune selling hygeine products. Can you guess who it is?

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Actor Neha Marda, who rose to fame by playing Gehna in the hit television show Balika Vadhu, also jumped on the bandwagon. The actor, who took a break from acting after conceiving her first child, came up with the idea of converting a ₹10 product — fitkari (alum) — into an alum-based roll-on brand, Phitku, which was eventually valued at ₹180 crore.

How was Neha's brand Phitku born?

Neha Marda pitched her brand, which she started with her husband and brother, earlier this year on Shark Tank India in January 2026. While narrating the story behind the brand, she shared how the idea stemmed from a personal problem she faced. “Post my pregnancy, I started feeling a little discomfort with my body odor. Being an actor, my confidence was shaken that day. Nothing actually worked to solve it," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She shared how she started looking for organic products to address the issue, but couldn't find any reliable brands manufacturing such products. That is when she decided to start her own brand and turn the idea into a full-fledged business. “What began as a personal problem soon turned into a business idea,” she added. Earning ₹ 2 lakh revenue every month {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shared how she started looking for organic products to address the issue, but couldn't find any reliable brands manufacturing such products. That is when she decided to start her own brand and turn the idea into a full-fledged business. “What began as a personal problem soon turned into a business idea,” she added. Earning ₹ 2 lakh revenue every month {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The brand initially started selling the product at ₹99, but it took them three years to refine the formula and the product, which eventually led them to increase its price tenfold to ₹999. The move drew criticism, with many mocking the brand. But it worked in their favour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The brand initially started selling the product at ₹99, but it took them three years to refine the formula and the product, which eventually led them to increase its price tenfold to ₹999. The move drew criticism, with many mocking the brand. But it worked in their favour. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the show, Neha claimed that they generate ₹2 lakh in monthly revenue and serve 2 lakh customers. She also stated that the brand crossed ₹14 crore in revenue within just 10 months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the show, Neha claimed that they generate ₹2 lakh in monthly revenue and serve 2 lakh customers. She also stated that the brand crossed ₹14 crore in revenue within just 10 months. {{/usCountry}}

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Many have written about Neha's success story and how she didn't merely reimagine or repackage an existing product, but reinvented a traditional product that had been hidden in plain sight. Neha did face criticism over the product's pricing, and the Sharks also questioned the company's valuation. However, Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal eventually jointly offered her ₹1.8 crore for 1% equity. She accepted the deal, valuing her company at ₹180 crore.

From Boogie Woogie contestant to TV's bahu

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From actress to entrepreneur, Neha's career journey has been fascinating. She first gained recognition when she participated in Boogie Woogie as a contestant at just 11 years old. She won the show in 2004 and went on to participate in subsequent editions from the age of 13 to 19.

She soon received an offer to star in the TV show Saath Rahega Always in 2005, marking her television debut. After the show went off air, she starred in Ghar Ek Sapnaa. This was followed by roles in several television shows, but she gained widespread fame after appearing as Gehna in Colors TV's long-running show Balika Vadhu.

During the show's run, she got married and eventually took a year's break from acting. She then started her business. Her last full-fledged television role was in the 2020–2021 show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.

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