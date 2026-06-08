Quote of the day by Katrina Kaif: ‘Lesson I am constantly learning is to let things happen according to time…’

Everyone has a personal timeline, a sequence of supposed milestones or, in simple words, a checklist of things one expects to achieve at a certain point in life. When those well-thought out plans get delayed or when one faces an unexpected setback, it is quite natural to feel demotivated and frustrated. But when you take a step back and look at the bigger picture, sometimes life unfolds in ways one least expects, and maybe for the best.



ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Vicky Kaushal: 'Wolf climbing the hill is always hungrier than the wolf on the hill, so I want to…' Katrina Kaif advises going with the flow (Katrina Kaif (Instagram))

Hear it from Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who opened up about the value of patience in life and why it is important to not force your life into a rigid schedule or script.

The actor talked about this in a promo interview while promoting Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on October 21, 2022. Host Anupama Chopra asked Katrina, "Universe had a better plan for you than you did yourself?” To which Katrina answered in the affirmative and said, this is a lesson she is constantly learning. She explained that while it is easy to become impatient when one wants certain things in life, it is equally important to let life unfold organically, as they are meant to, in due to time.