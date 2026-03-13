Siddhant Chaturvedi rues stereotype that men shouldn’t experiment: ‘Normalise men embracing colour, texture’

When it comes to fashion, Siddhant Chaturvedi isn’t one to play by outdated rules. The actor believes the idea that men shouldn’t experiment with their style or step outside so-called ‘acceptable’ fashion boundaries is long overdue for a rethink. Siddhant Chaturvedi was most recently seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein.

For Siddhant, fashion is meant to be a form of self-expression rather than a set of limitations. He feels the modern wardrobe should allow men the freedom to explore silhouettes, colours, and personal aesthetics without the pressure of stereotypes.

Shun the stereotypes The Dhadak 2 actor believes that, when it comes to fashion and styling, men still grapple with lingering stereotypes that often dictate what they can and cannot wear.

“There’s still this idea that men shouldn’t experiment too much or that style has to stay within certain “acceptable” lines. But that’s changing. Fashion should be expressive, not restrictive,” says Siddhant, who was recently named as the face of Crocs Echo Clogs range.

The actor adds, “The more we normalise men embracing colour, texture, silhouettes, or even vulnerability in style, the more authentic it becomes. Confidence is the only real rule.”

Over the years, Siddhant has made a name for himself in the film industry with projects such as Inside Edge, Gully Boy, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, romantic drama Dhadak 2, and Do Deewane Seher Mein. The actor will soon feature alongside Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi in the comedy film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.

The actor shares that fashion today isn’t just about trends. “It is about attitude. If my collaboration encourages even a few people to lean into their instinct and not dress for approval, that’s influence enough,” he mentions.