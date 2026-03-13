Siddhant Chaturvedi rues stereotype that men shouldn’t experiment: ‘Normalise men embracing colour, texture’
For Siddhant Chaturvedi, fashion goes beyond just picking the right outfit. The actor says he also pays equal attention to his footwear.
When it comes to fashion, Siddhant Chaturvedi isn’t one to play by outdated rules. The actor believes the idea that men shouldn’t experiment with their style or step outside so-called ‘acceptable’ fashion boundaries is long overdue for a rethink.
For Siddhant, fashion is meant to be a form of self-expression rather than a set of limitations. He feels the modern wardrobe should allow men the freedom to explore silhouettes, colours, and personal aesthetics without the pressure of stereotypes.
Shun the stereotypes
The Dhadak 2 actor believes that, when it comes to fashion and styling, men still grapple with lingering stereotypes that often dictate what they can and cannot wear.
“There’s still this idea that men shouldn’t experiment too much or that style has to stay within certain “acceptable” lines. But that’s changing. Fashion should be expressive, not restrictive,” says Siddhant, who was recently named as the face of Crocs Echo Clogs range.
The actor adds, “The more we normalise men embracing colour, texture, silhouettes, or even vulnerability in style, the more authentic it becomes. Confidence is the only real rule.”
Over the years, Siddhant has made a name for himself in the film industry with projects such as Inside Edge, Gully Boy, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, romantic drama Dhadak 2, and Do Deewane Seher Mein. The actor will soon feature alongside Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi in the comedy film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.
The actor shares that fashion today isn’t just about trends. “It is about attitude. If my collaboration encourages even a few people to lean into their instinct and not dress for approval, that’s influence enough,” he mentions.
On must-have footwear
For Siddhant, fashion goes beyond just picking the right outfit. The actor says he also pays equal attention to his footwear, believing that the right pair of shoes can instantly lift the overall vibe of an ensemble and bring the entire look together.
“For me, footwear sets the tone for the whole outfit. I always have a pair of classic clogs for comfort, a solid sneaker rotation for street days, boots for sharper moods, and something experimental when I want to switch it up,” he shares.
The actor adds, “I dress instinctively. If I’m feeling relaxed, it’s easy silhouettes and comfort-first styling. If I’m feeling bold, I’ll lean into structure or statement pieces... Sometimes the right pair of shoes says everything before you do.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
