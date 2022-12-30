Hrithik Roshan admits to box-office failure of Vikram Vedha: 'I should learn from this'

Hrithik Roshan's last film Vikram Vedha did not score well at the ticket windows and the actor has now opened up about the box office performance of the film. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, followed by Radhika Apte. The film earned praises for Hrithik despite its business at the box office. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan says he did Kaho Na Pyaar Hai after dad didn't want to cast him)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha was a Hindi remake of the filmmakers' 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original Tamil film featured R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shraddha Srinath. It released in 2017 and was a big hit.

“Vikram Vedha released, and it didn’t fare well at the box office at all. And the feedback that I got was… Of course, there are different parts of me that are conflicted about what I should learn from this, and I think it’ll dawn on me much later, but right now I know that it is not, maybe, something that people like to see me do," Hrithik told Galatta Plus in an interview.

Asked to elaborate on what is it that people do not like to see him do, Hrithik added, "Maybe I am taking myself too seriously. I think I should.. Maybe I’m not allowed to do roles where I’m not catering to my fans who want to see me in a certain film, with a certain backdrop, in a certain way. If I choose to do those kind of films, I have to treat them different, as in myself — economically, budget-wise, cost-wise. These are the things that you learn. I will think twice before taking a film that does not cater to fans of the star, but when I read something (worthy, I may not say no.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor also said that Vikram Vedha lacked the “flamboyance” of War, the “heart” of Super 30; and called it a cerebral, intellectual film.

Earlier this month, Hrithik attended Red Sea International Film Festival 2022 in Jeddah and he was spotted with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at the film festival. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Freida Pinto also marked their presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Most recently seen in Vikram Vedha, Hrithik has interesting projects lined up for next. He has a film with Anil Kapoor that also stars Deepika Padukone, titled Fighter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON