Hrithik Roshan and his cousin Eshaan Roshan team up for upcoming comedy film Mess; check details here

A new project backed by actor Hrithik Roshan has just been announced. The actor and Prime Video have teamed up for a new comedy film titled Mess. The upcoming film will be produced under his banner, HRX Films, along with his brother, Eshaan Roshan. Hrithik Roshan attended Eshaan Roshan's wedding ceremony in Mumbai last year. (PTI)

According to a press release, Hrithik spoke about the collaboration and stated that the film project builds on the work the team has already started with the platform.

"Storm marked the start of something special with Prime Video, and Mess feels like a natural next step for us at HRX Films," said producer Hrithik Roshan. "Our partnership with Prime Video has allowed us to explore bold, innovative storytelling, and this project embodies that spirit perfectly. Rajesh brings a distinctive voice both as a producer and director, with a rare ability to blend comedy with compelling narratives."