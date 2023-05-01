Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's son Hridhaan turns 15, Pinkie Roshan shares heartfelt birthday post: 'Just dream'

Interior designer Sussanne Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan's younger son Hridhaan Roshan turned 15 on May 1. Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik's mother, took to Instagram to wish her grandson with a bunch of throwback photos featuring the two. Hrithik along with his and ex-wife Sussanne's elder Hrehaan were also seen in some of the photos. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan spend Sunday together

Pinkie Roshan shared lots of family photos on Hridhaan Roshan's birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From Christmas to family holidays, Pinkie's birthday post for Hridhaan was all things sweet. They were accompanied by the caption, “To my grandson. Never forget how much I love you (red heart emoji). As you grow older you will have many challenges in life. Believe deep in your heart that you are capable of achieving anything you put your mind to… You will never lose. You either win or learn. Just dream, plan, do your best. There are no limits. Love, grandma. Happy birthday Hridhaan.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik married in December 2000. The former couple has two sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who born in 2008. Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since then and they continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is in a relationship with singer-actor Saba Azad.

Hrithik often takes his sons on family holidays, where Saba accompanies them. They were on a ski holiday in December last year. The couple had also celebrated Diwali with Hrithik's sons and cousins. Last year, Hrithik revealed that he had shown his film Koi Mil Gaya to his sons for the first time, and also talked about their reaction to the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My favourite performance, which I thought would last was Koi Mil Gaya. I was so close to that character. Very recently, proudly, secretly proud, showed the film to my boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. While watching that film through their eyes, I could just tell that I did too much. The world is changed. Everything is evolved,” Hrithik said during an interview with Galatta Plus.

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha (2022). He is now working on Fighter. The action film also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is directed by Siddharth Anand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON