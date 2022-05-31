Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor watch Top Gun Maverick: 'Speechless. What a film, what action, Tom Cruise is incomparable'

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and the director of their upcoming film, Fighter, Siddharth Anand, watched Top Gun: Maverick in Mumbai. The pictures from the screening show are now out. COO of Viacom18 Studios Ajit Andhare, producing Fighter and distributors for Top Gun in India, hosted the screening. (Also read: Hrithik attends Karan's party with Saba Azad, Sussanne arrives with Arslan Goni)

Pictures showed Hrithik engaged in a conversation with Ajit and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik wore an orange coloured T-shirt with a black jacket while Anil was dressed in all black for the screening. Ajit wore an off-white T-shirt while Siddharth Anand wore a black sweatshirt with denims for the occasion.

Talking about the film, Hrithik said in a press statement, "It was such an adrenaline rush. After more than three decades and so much waiting the movie surpasses all expectations. The nostalgia factor is obviously there but the evolution of the character and the story is what was the highlight for me. The aerial fight sequences were beyond anything I have experienced, they blew my mind."

Hrithik Roshan and Ajit Andhare at the screening.

Anil also added, “Speechless. What a film! What action. And Tom Cruise is incomparable. Super fun experience and one should watch it in IMAX for the complete package. For people who have seen the first one, it's a definite watch but for the next generation, it's even more important! To see how cool the legacy is and continues to be.”

Anil Kapoor with director Siddharth Anand at the screening.

Siddharth couldn’t stop fanboying, “I am a huge fan of the first film and have been waiting for this one since it was announced! I mean it’s a cult classic. Everyone I remember wanted to be a Fighter pilot after watching that film. This one has true edge-of-your-seat action and our endeavour is to make Fighter an entertaining large screen spectacle.”

On hosting the screening Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios explained, “The idea was to inspire our cast and crew of Fighter as the unit heads into pre-production and prep led by Sid. What better way than experiencing the magic of Top Gun that's winning audiences’ hearts across the world. We all came out raring to go!”

Top Gun: Maverick released on May 27 in India and Fighter is all set to release in next year. Directed by Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun Maverick, features Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

