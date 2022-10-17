Hrithik Roshan delayed Vikram Vedha shoot so Rohit Saraf could join movie

Actor Rohit Saraf is basking in the success of Mismatched season 2 and Vikram Vedha. In a new interview, he revealed how he almost lost out on the film due to availability issues. However, things fell into place after Hrithik Roshan made a phone call and got him on board. Also read: Rohit Saraf reveals how Hrithik Roshan calmed him on Vikram Vedha set

Directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of its original 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan took the centre stage as the ruthless goon and an encounter specialist, respectively. Rohit Saraf played Hrithik Roshan's brother Shatak who gets mistakenly killed during an encounter.

Talking about Vikram Vedha, Rohit Saraf shared how he was excited to share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan. In a conversation with Puja Talwar, Rohit said, “I just hoped to not be in a situation where I would have to leave this film because my dates were not available. I would be so upset about it, that’s exactly what happened. Dates (for the Vikram Vedha and Mismatched shoot) were exactly the same.”

“Hrithik sir called my Mismatch director Akarsh Khurana, and he said ‘I need him (Rohit Saraf) to come and do this part because I believe he is perfect for it’. That’s when Akarsh managed some days. But then, Hrithik sir understood we couldn’t cancel the entire schedule of Mismatched here. So, the entire schedule of Vikram Vedha got pushed by 5 days. They waited for me to come and be a part of it. When I heard Hrithik sir himself called my director to get my dates, that day I was like ‘even if this film doesn’t work out I’m ok with it because I know what this means to me. How big of a deal this is,” he also added.

Rohit Saraf will be next seen in Ishq Vishq Rebound, opposite. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, it stars Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal in lead roles. It also marks Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan’s acting debut.

