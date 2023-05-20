Hrithik Roshan drops major hint about joining Jr NTR in War 2, says 'awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi'. See post

Hrithik Roshan has wished RRR star Jr NTR on his birthday on Saturday and has dropped a major hint in his tweet for the actor. The two are reportedly coming together for the first time in War 2. Hrithik not only wished Jr NTR in Telugu, but also told him about meeting him on the ‘battlefield’. Also read: Jr NTR's NTR 30 titled Devara, actor looks fierce in first look poster ahead of birthday

Hrithik Roshan has shared a special birthday post for Jr NTR.

Taking to Twitter to wish Jr NTR, Hrithik wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield) my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet (wink emoji). Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (happy birthday my dear friend)."

Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish for Jr NTR.

Fans of Jr NTR and Hrithik were elated to see the latter's tweet. A fanpage tweeted in response, “Thanks for the wishes, Sir.. Looking forward to movie.” Another fanpage wrote, “Thank you hero. Waiting for you both.” A Twitter user also shared a fan made poster of War 2 with Hrithik and Jr NTR standing with their backs to each other. A fanmade teaser was also shared on Twitter which comprising some impressive action scenes of Hrithik and Jr NTR from their various films. A tweet also read: “wahhh this one is unexpected, both my favs can't wait to see you on screen together.”

2019 film War was directed by Siddharth Anand who has now delivered another blockbuster, Pathaan, and is working on his next with Hrithik, Fighter. The film also starred Tiger Shroff who had a dual role and both his characters died in the film. War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame and will mark the return of Hrithik as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Yash Raj Films is yet to make a confirmation on Jr NTR starring in the film.

In the film announcement last month, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that WAR 2 will be the 7th film in the YRF Spy Universe and will follow the events of Tiger 3. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer is scheduled to release around Diwali this year.

