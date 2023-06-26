Hrithik Roshan unveils his first look in new still from Fighter, fans call it 'Top Gun copy'

Actor Hrithik Roshan has surprised his fans with a new still from his upcoming film Fighter. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Hrithik posted a photo featuring himself. This is the first look of Hrithik from the film. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand wrap up Fighter schedule, share video. Watch)

Hrithik's first look

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

In the picture, Hrithik is seen in a uniform as he rested his hand on a fighter jet. With his back towards the camera, Hrithik looked at the aircraft. In the photo, greenery was seen in the distance. Hrithik didn't caption the post but added the hashtags--Fighter, 25 Jan 2024, and 7 months to Fighter.

Fans compare it with Top Gun: Maverick

Reacting to the post, Anil Kapoor posted the raised fist emoji. Zoya Akhtar and Sanjeeda Shaikh dropped the red heart emojis. Pashmina Roshan posted the fire emojis. Many fans compared it to Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. A person wrote, "Top Gun copy, typical Bollywood behaviour." Another person asked, "Remake of TOP GUN??" A comment read, "Sasta (cheap) top gun." "Top gun Maverick ka Indian version hai kya (is it the Indian version of Top Gun Maverick)?" asked another person.

A few people also cheered for the film. "Let's go - cheer for the Indian superhero, Hrithik Roshan," said a fan. Another fan wrote, "I can’t wait. Goosebumps loading in seven months." "Waiting eagerly for the blast. Who all are excited for Fighter?" asked another fan.

Hrithik's posts on Fighter

Last year in October, Hrithik had shared a poster on Instagram. He had captioned the post, "25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter." In January 2021, Hrithik had shared a teaser of Fighter on Instagram. He had written, "It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand's first production #Fighter for Marflix. This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets, to directing me in Bang Bang and War."

He also added, "And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes boom. Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

He had captioned the post, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride. #SiddharthAnand."

More about Fighter and Hrithik's projects

Fighter has been billed as India’s first aerial action film. Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's film opposite Deepika Padukone. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. Apart from that, he also has an action film War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

