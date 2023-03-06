Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand wrap up Fighter schedule, share video. Watch

Siddharth Anand's last film Pathaan has gone on to become the most successful Hindi film of all time, and is still running in theatres, breaking box office records. The director, however, is hard at work on his next project Fighter which is due in theatres in less than a year. He and the film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan informed fans that they had wrapped up the third schedule on the action film on Monday. They made a video with the crew of Fighter from an airplane, announcing that the schedule had wrapped in Hyderabad. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan shares glimpse of workout for Fighter, Zayed Khan reacts 'Cant wait to see how chiseled you have become')

Hrithik Roshan shared the video on Instagram with just the hashtag 'Fighter. The short video announcement, at first, depicts an empty airplane which is quickly filled up with the crew of Fighter. They can be heard cheering with the word, 'Fighter, Fighter'. Siddharth and Hrithik join them in the front of the airplane and share a salute to the camera. The director is wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, while Hrithik has a black jacket, grey jeans and a black cap in the airplane. The video ends with the announcement, 'It's a schedule wrap!'

The actor's cousin Pashmina Roshan commented on the post with the word "Yay!!!" and a fire emoji. His mother Pinkie Roshan added, "Heart racing (red heart emojis)." One fan shared, "25 January come sooonnnn!!!" Yet another added, "Yes I'm so excited sir ki New movie dekhne ke liye (to watch his new movie)."

Produced by Viacom 18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande, Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. While Deepika already departed a day earlier for Paris Fashion week, the rest of the team left on Monday. Co-star Anil shared on Twitter, "A happy team returning after a successful schedule wrap! #Fighter."

On Sunday, Hrithik shared a photo of some miniature airplanes on Instagram. He captioned it, "Fighter. Airborne. The re learning and the unlearning. The actor , the human. The process. Exhilarating." Siddharth and Hrithik are reuniting again after Bang Bang! (2014) and War (2019). He was last seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan last year. Fighter will be released on January 25, 2024.

