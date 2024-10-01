Hrithik Roshan has the cutest post for ‘partner’ Saba Azad on their third anniversary

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are often seen vacationing together apart from being spotted at public events. The couple despite of not being vocal about their relationship in their interviews, never shies away from PDA and online mushy posts. Hrithik and Saba recently dedicated cute Instagram posts to each other celebrating three years of anniversary. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan shares supportive post for girlfriend Saba Azad as she wins award: 'I think I called this one') Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dedicated cute anniversary posts to each other.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad pen cute anniversary posts

Hrithik and Saba shared a picture from one of their vacation. Hrithik captioned his post as, “Happy anniversary partner (heart emoji) 1.10.2024 @sabazad.” The actor's ex-wife Suzzane Khan commented, “Super pic!! (blessings and heart emojis) happy anniversary (smiling emoji).” Hrithik's nice Pashmina Roshan commented, “Aww my days (heart emoji).” His Fighter co-star Akshay Oberoi wrote, “Happiness to the both of you! (heart emoji).”

Saba shared the same photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy 3 years partner (heart emoji) 1.10.2024.” While reacting to Saba's post, Pashmina commented, “It’s giving Roman Holiday (heart emoji).” Shibani Akhtar wrote, “Happy 3 you 2 (heart emoji).” While Saba Pataudi commented, “Love this ! Congratulations (heart emojis).”

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's relationship

Hrithik and Saba were spotted together for the first time in February 2022 on a dinner date. The duo was then seen arriving at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations in 2022, entering the party hand-in-hand. Saba was recently seen at the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebrations at Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan's house. She was seen participating in the prayers alongside Pinky Roshan, Sunaina Roshan and other members of the Roshan family.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014 and continue co-parenting their sons. Suzzane is the daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan. She is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming projects

Hrithik will be next seen in YRF's War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also features Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in pivotal characters. The action-thriller is a part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe comprising Pathaan, Tiger 3 and Alia Bhatt's under-production Alpha.