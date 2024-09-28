Hrithik Roshan shares supportive post for girlfriend Saba Azad as she wins award: 'I think I called this one'

Actor Saba Azad won Best Actor/Actress in a Comedy Role award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 for her show Who’s Your Gynac. Now, taking to Instagram, Saba's boyfriend-actor, Hrithik Roshan, lauded her for the win. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur are on a celebrity dating app, reveals Urvashi Rautela) Hrithik Roshan dedicated a post to Saba Azad.

Hrithik shares a post for Saba

Hrithik shared a poster of Saba winning the award and also a list of actors in the category. He re-shared The Viral Fever's post and captioned it, "Yay!! So proud of you Sa! This was such an incredible performance! I think I called this one (Oncoming fist, red heart and collision emojis)."

Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta laud Saba

Reacting to the post, his father, Rakesh Roshan and Sonali Bendre posted clapping emojis. Preity Zinta wrote, "Wow! Congrats @sabazad." The original post read, "We’re thrilled to announce that Saba Azad has been honoured as the National Winner in the category of Best Actor/ Actress in a Comedy Role at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 for her role of Dr Vidushi in Who’s Your Gynac?!"

About Saba's show

Saba starred in the medical comedy-drama Who's Your Gynac created and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). In the series, Saba plays Dr Vidhushi Kothari, a fresher OB-GYN (obstetrician and gynaecologist). She started shooting for the second season a few months ago. It also brings back Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, Kunal Thakur, and Vibha Chibber. Who's Your Gynac 2 will premiere soon on Amazon miniTV.

About Hrithik and Saba

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration in 2022 when he entered the party hand-in-hand with her. Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.

About Hrithik's next film

Hrithik is currently filming for his upcoming movie War 2, being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted ₹200 crore within seven days of its release.