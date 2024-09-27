Urvashi Rautela reveals Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur are on dating app: Why would I need to swipe right?

Dating life in spotlight

In an interview with Hauterrfly, the actor claimed to have seen the profiles of Aditya Roy Kapur and Hrithik Roshan on the dating app, Raya.

Urvashi said, “I am on Raya, but that’s only for friends and not with another kind of perspective. Hrithik is there on Raya; I saw Aditya Roy Kapur, and there are so many other celebrities on the app”.

After this, the host asked if she had ever swiped right on celebrities' dating profiles on Raya. And she said she never felt the need to do that as she has their phone numbers. The actor added that one has to pay a fee to send a direct message to someone on the app.

She added, “I already have their numbers. Why would I need to swipe right? Also with the schedule, if I have free time and they have free time, we can talk. Then a lot of people have to pay to send you a direct request.”

It is interesting to note that Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad, while Aditya was most recently in the news for his alleged break-up with Ananya Panday.

The revelation comes just a few days after several few screenshots emerged on social media, which claimed to be display pictures of some of the Bollywood actors’ alleged dating profiles.

Her comments didn’t go down well among a certain section of users. “This is so lame,” wrote one user, with another commenting, “Those are fake profiles”.

“I thought Hrithik already has a gf… still on dating app ?” wondered one user, with one sharing, “U have their phone numbers but they don’t know u exist”.

About Urvashi’s work

Urvashi's last film was Ghuspaithiya. She featured alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi in the movie directed by Susi Ganeshan and backed by M Ramesh Reddy, Jyotika Shenoy and Manjari Susi Ganeshan.