Hrithik Roshan is romantic lead in Fighter, jokes Shah Rukh Khan; reveals this about Deepika Padukone

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has joked that Hrithik Roshan is the 'romantic lead' in the upcoming film Fighter while Deepika Padukone is 'the fighter'. During a media interaction in Mumbai on Monday, Shah also said that he has heard the film's script. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan says he was ‘low on confidence’ after Zero; thanks people for bringing life to film industry with Pathaan)

The actor said, "In Fighter, Hrithik is the romantic lead. Deepika is the fighter. I have heard the story." Fighter, being helmed by Siddharth Anand, stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Touted to be India's first aerial action drama, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Fighter is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25 next year.

Shah Rukh Khan along with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand spoke to the media on Monday. The film which released on January 25, has been breaking records at the domestic and international box office.

"On behalf of Deepika, John, Siddharth and Aditya (Chopra) I want to say big thank you for all the love you have given to Pathaan. My elders told me if you are sad, go to the people who love you... We will all have things that go wrong in life. Life is like that, it is meant to be like that. There will be good days and there will be bad days and we all have our bad days so someone told me that ‘don’t go to people you work with’….. Go to people who love you," Shah Rukh said.

Ahead of the film's release, the team behind the film stayed away from any promotional events. Talking about it, Shah Rukh said, "There is no specific reason behind us not meeting the media. The film was shot during Covid-19. Then we finished the film. And couldn't meet the media because of some reasons. But somewhere, the media, social media and everyone has shown so much love to the film."

The film had landed in controversy before its release for the saffron bikini that Deepika's character wears in the song Besharam Rang. Pathaan has emerged as the "highest grosser" for Shah Rukh as well as co-stars John and Deepika, director Siddharth and YRF, the studio stated in a press release.

Pathaan is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

