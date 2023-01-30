Shah Rukh Khan says he was ‘low on confidence’ after Zero; thanks people for bringing life to film industry with Pathaan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has spoken about his latest film the spy thriller Pathaan and thanked the audience for showering their love. During a media interaction in Mumbai on Monday, Shah Rukh thanked his fans and the audience for bringing life to the Hindi film industry. He also revealed that he was 'low on confidence' and 'got scared sometimes'. (Also Read | Pathaan box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film ends long weekend with ₹269 crore haul)

Speaking to the media, Shah Rukh said, "Thank you for bringing life to the (Hindi film) industry. This experience has yet not sunk for all this. Thanking everyone for the film. Go to people who love you. I have millions who love me. God has always given me a balcony ticket. The film experience is an experience of love. It should not hurt anyone. I was low on confidence. I got scared sometimes."

He also said, "We are all extremely grateful to the audience and media for supporting the film (Pathaan) so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have curtailed the happy release of the film. There were times when we had to call people and ask them to please let us release our film peacefully. Film watching and filmmaking is an experience of love and I want to thank all the people who helped us release this film (Pathaan) for the people."

Pathaan has become the "highest opening weekend" grosser in the history of Hindi cinema with earnings of ₹542 crore in five days. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), in the five-day extended weekend for Republic Day Pathaan registered ₹60.75 crore net in India (Hindi – ₹58.5 crore, all dubbed versions – ₹2.25 crore), taking the India gross to ₹70 crore.

The overseas gross on day five stands at ₹42 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to ₹112 crore gross. The Siddharth Anand-directed feature also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John), from launching a debilitating attack on India.