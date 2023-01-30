Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pathaan box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film ends long weekend with 269 crore haul

Pathaan box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film ends long weekend with 269 crore haul

Published on Jan 30, 2023

Pathaan has managed a five day haul of ₹269 crore in India for its Hindi version. Worldwide, the film has crossed ₹500 crore mark.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan has more than a few reasons to celebrate with his latest release, Pathaan. The film has had a stellar first weekend not only in India but overseas as well. As per latest reports, it has earned 58 crore on Sunday.

A report on Box Office India states that Pathaan collected 58 crore in Hindi and another 2 crore with its dubbed versions in Telugu and Tamil. This takes its first, long weekend haul to 269 crore. The film released last Wednesday on January 25.

On Sunday night, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted partial figures for Sunday. “#Pathaan *early estimates* Sun [Day 5]: 60 cr to 62 cr. #Hindi version. Note: Final total could be marginally higher/lower,” he wrote. Ramesh Bala even shared the worldwide figures for five days. “#Pathaan 5 days WW Gross expected to be in the range of 550 Crs,” he tweeted.

Ramesh Bala also shared that Pathaan was #2 opener in New Zealand and Australia.

Check out the breakdown Pathaan (Hindi, India) collection over the long weekend:

Wednesday 55 crore
Thursday 68 crore
Friday 31.5 crore
Saturday 51 crore
Sunday 58 crore

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand. On breaking all records at the box office with Pathaan, Siddharth said, "Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it's actually a very humbling experience. I'm feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That's my state of mind."

"With War and now Pathaan, we, the Hindi film industry have given films that have pan India appeal. I have always believed that cinema has no language. Cinema is about an emotion and if it connects with people, it can really go to dizzying heights and that's what's happening with Pathaan," he added.

