Hrithik Roshan leaves for Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana Ranaut. See pics

Hrithik Roshan left for the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch office on Saturday to record a statement in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake emails in his name to Kangana Ranaut. The actor was summoned to appear at 11 am and was seen leaving his residence in a blue car.

The actor had been asked to visit the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) at commissioner's office, an official said.

On Friday, reacting to a news article about the same, Kangana had written on Twitter, "Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala ... (The world has changed so much but my silly ex is still caught up in the moment to which the time will never return)."

Hrithik's complaint in 2016 alleged that someone was impersonating him and was emailing Kangana from a bogus email ID in his name. The complaint was followed by a spat between the two.

Hrithik had accused Kangana of harassing him by sending him hundreds of emails. Following an initial probe, police recorded Kangana's statement after concluding that the emails were sent from her id. However, Kangana denied sending emails to Hrithik.

A case under section 419 (cheating by personation) of IPC and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act was registered against an unknown person at Cyber Police Station.

In December last year, Hrithik's lawyer had approached the Mumbai police commissioner regarding the pending probe, after which it was transferred to the Crime Branch's CIU, the official informed.

Hrithik and Kangana had worked together in Kites (2010) and then Krrish 3 (2013).

In December 2020, the case, which was earlier with the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai police, was transferred to Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) on a request made by Hrithik's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)