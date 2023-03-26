Hrithik Roshan leaves mushy comment on Saba Azad's gorgeous sari pics

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad never fail to praise each other on their Instagram posts related to their work or fashion. Hrithik has now reacted to actor-singer Saba who shared a few pictures of her in a shimmery blue and golden Manish Malhotra saree on Instagram. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad can't take their eyes off each other, hold hands at Rocket Boys 2 screening. Watch

Hrithik Roshan commented on Saba Azad's new pictures.

Sharing her pictures as she posed in the sari, Saba Azad wrote on Instagram, “Mermaid but make it disco!!” Hrithik commented on her pictures, “I see you” along with a heart emoticon. A fan commented on Hrithik's comment, “See... He comments on every photo of his gf.” Another reacted to his comment, “Today you gonna sing ‘dil kyun ye mera sor kare idhar nahi udhar nahi teri orr chale’”. A person also wrote, ”bhai very nice choice."

Many other industry friends and fans also loved Saba's new look. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote for Saba in the comments section, “You look gorgeous.” Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan also wrote “wow” along with heart eyes emojis. His niece Suranika also wrote, “omg wow”. Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote, “oh my (kiss eyes emoji).”

Hrithik and Saba have been dating since several months and are often spotted together at film parties and events. Saba is also very close to Hrithik's family and joins them for birthdays and festivals. She is also close to Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

In January, Saba shared her views on how her relationship has gained a lot of media attention. She told News18 in an interview, “If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it."

Hrithik recently joined Saba at the screening of her new web series, Rocket Boys season 2. The two posed for the cameras while holding hands and looking at each other's face. She plays Parvana ‘Pipsy’ Irani in the show headlined by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh.

