Hrithik Roshan makes formal public appearance with Saba Azad at Karan's party, Sussanne Khan arrives with Arslan Goni

Hrithik Roshan has finally made it official by making his first formal public appearance with actor-singer Saba Azad at Karan Johar's birthday bash on Wednesday. The two were twinning in black and posed for photographs together. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also attended the party with boyfriend Arslan Goni. Also read: Saba Azad makes relationship with Hrithik Roshan official as he reacts on her international project. See her reply

Hrithik and Saba have been speculated to be in relationship since a few months, though the exact timeline is not known. Hrithik was in his usual dapper look in a black suit paired with a black shirt for his appearance at Karan's party. Saba joined him in a cut-out black dress with golden heels and clutch. Saba was smiling wide as she posed for the paparazzi with Hrithik.

Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni at the party. (Varinder Chawla)

As a paparazzo account on Instagram shared their pictures, fans of Hrithik were elated to see him with Saba. A fan wrote, “So cute together.” Another commented, “New love birds in Town.” One more fan wrote, “New jodi, we love it! Happy for them.”

On the other hand, Sussanne was spotted at the party in a short silver dress and matching heels. She posed with Arslan, who too was in a black suit, paired with black shirt.

Hrithik and Sussanne are on cordial terms with each other and are occasionally spotted together at family functions. Sussanne is also supportive of Saba and has given her a shout out on social media for her talent earlier.

Sussanne and Hrithik had attended a party in Goa with their respective partners in April this year, seemingly confirming the relationships. Pooja Bedi, who too was a guest at the party, had told ETimes, “Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. I'm delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again."

