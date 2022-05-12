Saba Azad makes relationship with Hrithik Roshan official as he reacts on her international project. See her reply

Actor Hrithik Roshan and singer-actor Saba Azad, who are rumoured to be dating, just confirmed their relationship on social media. On Thursday, Saba took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project Minimum, an immigrant Indian drama and Hrithik was among the first ones to react to the post. (Read also: Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad finds him 'cutest' as he compliments her, ex-wife Sussanne Khan likes her singing)

The directorial debut of Rumana Molla, Minimum will have Saba co-starring with Geetanjali Kulkarni and Namit Das. Saba shared in her post, “My next with these gems - in @variety today!! ‘Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in ‘MINIMUM’, Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut.’”





Reacting to the news, Hrithik commented, "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!" Replying to the actor, Saba wrote back, "hehe fingers crossed mon amour (My love)." Hrithik's aunt, Kanchan Roshn also sent her warm wishes and congratulated her. "Congratulations Saba. Lovely!” she wrote with a heart emoticon. Following her, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan also added, "YAY" with heart emoticons.

Hrithik and Saba are rumoured to be dating ever since they were papped on a dinner date in Mumbai. Previously, Hrithik was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. After they parted ways in 2014, Sussanne and Hrithik are currently co-parenting their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Earlier, Hrithik and Saba were spotted partying with Sussanne and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni in Goa. Talking about the party, Pooja Bedi, who was also a part of the night, told Bombay Times, "Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful but wasn’t working anymore."

