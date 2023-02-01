Hrithik Roshan pens appreciation post for ‘kind hearted rock star’ Jackson Wang: 'Loved hearing about your journey....'

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures with K-pop star Jackson Wang. Jackson was hosted by Hrithik along with his parents-- Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan--at their residence in Mumbai. Jackson visited India for the Lollapalooza global music festival. Along with the memorable pictures, Hrithik also penned a heartwarming message for Jackson. He called him ‘kind hearted' and his meeting with Jackson a ‘delightful' one. He also thanked him for his music. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan and family host Jackson Wang at their home, he says 'hope I get to come back more often'. See pics)

In the series of pictures, Hrithik, Rakesh and Pinkie posed with Jackson. Hrithik sported an all black look as he wore black T-shirt with black pants, shoes and cap. His mother, Pinkie wore a pair of jeans with tiger prints top and kept her hair untied. Rakesh wore a multicoloured shirt with pair of pants. Jackson wore tie dye patterned oversized T-shirt with matching pants. In one of the pictures, Rakesh gave a thumbs up to Jackson. Jackson greeted him with folded hands. In another picture, all of them posed for a group picture with a bright smile on their faces.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Hrithik wrote for Jackson, “What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff. My love to your entire team - Daryl, Isaac, Tiffany n the entire crew, and kamal. What an inspiring bunch you are ! India let’s give Jackson some more of that love so he returns back to us - in concert ! (cracker emoji).” Director Aalim Hakim commented, “Wow (red heart emojis).”

Reacting to the post, one of Hrithik's fans wrote, “I'm so glad he met you guys and had a lovely experience that he's gonna be taking with him on his way back from India.” Another fan commented, “One of my favourite Bollywood actors meet one of my favourite Koream idol.” Other fan wrote, “My Korean friends are obsessed with Hrithik and we are obessed with jackson lol.” “Everyone loves him (Jackson) in India”, wrote one.

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will be now seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to release in 2024.

