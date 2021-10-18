Hrithik Roshan pokes fun at Kunal Kapoor’s polka-dotted shorts in birthday post: ‘Please phenk do’

Hrithik Roshan wished his close friend, Kunal Kapoor, a happy birthday on Instagram. However, Hrithik could not help but slip in a dig at Kunal’s shorts, which had a polka-dot design.

Sharing a picture with Kunal from an outdoor activity, Hrithik wrote, “Happy budday mere dost! Muskurate raho, jhilmilate raho aur yeh shorts please phenk do (Happy birthday, my friend! May you always be smiling and dazzling. And please throw these shorts away).”

Hrithik Roshan shared a birthday wish for Kunal Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

Last year, Hrithik wished Kunal on his birthday with a blast from the past and joked, “Happy birthday man. I am so glad we don’t look like these two @kapoorkkunal.” The two actors have been close friends for several years.

Kunal turned 44 on Monday. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that while he does not get too excited about his birthday, he does not ‘hate it’ either and remains ‘pretty neutral’. “I don’t hate it like some people do, and I don’t feel like doing cartwheels like others do. It’s nice to be wished and all that stuff, but suddenly you are expected to feel incredibly happy and celebratory. There is pressure to have a good time and do something special,” he said.

In August, Kunal saw the release of the Disney+ Hotstar historical fiction series The Empire, in which he played the Mughal emperor Babur. The show also starred Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, Sahher Bambba and Aditya Seal.

Kunal talked about his journey in the film industry, from being warned against becoming an actor at first to filmmakers now taking notice of his work and calling him an ‘interesting actor’. “When I was starting off, a lot of people said, ‘Don’t become an actor, because it is very difficult for outsiders to break through’. Then for a while, I was the next big thing after Rang De Basanti (2006) was released. Then they (filmmakers) said, ‘He has disappeared, he is finished’. And now, I have a lot of filmmakers calling me and saying ‘You are such an interesting actor, we would like to do more stuff with you’. That is a full cycle you go through as an actor,” he told Hindustan Times.

