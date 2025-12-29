Hrithik Roshan relaxes with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan as they go swimming, share conversations. See pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a bunch of photos with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan as they spent time together. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Hrithik also got nostalgic as he re-read a book which he earlier read over two decades ago. Hrithik Roshan shared a post featuring his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik Roshan spends quiet day with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan

In the first photo, Hrithik, dressed in a T-shirt, trousers and a cap, ran on a field. The second photo showed him sitting shirtless by a swimming pool, engrossed in his book. He also worked out in another photo.

Hrithik read a book he read 25 years ago

His sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan were seen enjoying their swim time in a few other photos. Hrithik also posted a photo in which he shared a conversation with his son Hrehaan as they sat outdoors. In the last two photos of the slide, Hrithik gave a closer glimpse of the book he read--Flow by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi.

Sharing the photos, Hrithik captioned the post, "Re-reading pages I underlined 25years ago. I think it's all finally coming together in my head now. What fun. Finding flow states. That's everything. Thank you, Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, for this one. #FLOW."

Hrithik recently attended his cousin's wedding with his sons

Recently, Hrithik, along with his sons, danced at his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebrations in Mumbai. In a video, which emerged on social media platforms, Hrithik danced with Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They were joined on the dance floor by his niece Suranika Soni, cousin Pashmina Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad. They danced to Sukhbir's 1999 song Ishq Tera Tadpave.

Hrithik's family, his recent film

Hrehaan and Hridhaan are the sons of Hrithik and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. They got divorced in 2014. Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration when he entered the party hand in hand with her.

The actor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.