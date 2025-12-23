Hrithik Roshan dances with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan at cousin's wedding; fans say: ‘Kids have inherited the right things’

Actor Hrithik Roshan attended his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebration along with his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. His girlfriend-actor Saba Azad, also accompanied them. Hrithik Roshan danced with Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan dances with his sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan

In a video, which has now emerged on social media platforms, Hrithik is seen dancing with Hrehaan, Hridhaan and Saba. They were joined on the dance floor by his niece Suranika Soni and cousin Pashmina Roshan.

They danced to Sukhbir's 1999 song Ishq Tera Tadpave. For the event, Hrithik wore a black outfit. Hrehaan was seen in an ethnic white outfit while Hridhaan twinned with his father in a black outfit.

What internet has to say about their dance video

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Hrithik Roshan's kids have inherited all the right things." A comment read, "The Roshan brothers don’t just dance, they set the stage on fire! Absolute showstoppers at Eshaan’s wedding!" A person tweeted, "We want more, pls." A tweet read, "Wow, excellent. Hrithik's dance is mesmerising to watch." "They are so so effortless and yet energetic," said a social media user.

Hrithik attended his cousin's wedding events with GF Saba Azad

On Tuesday, Hrithik's father-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, shared a family picture on Instagram. He wrote, "Eshan Roshan weds Ashwariya, blessings & God bless!" Earlier, at the event, the actor made a stylish entry and caught the attention of photographers waiting outside the venue. He made his way to the venue with his sons by his side. He was also seen greeting the photographers politely before heading inside. Rakesh was also spotted at the venue with the bride. Both smiled and posed for the cameras.

On Monday, Hrithik attended his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony with Saba and his sons. The actor posed for the paparazzi along with them. For the pre-wedding event, Hrithik wore a light pink kurta, while Saba opted for a yellow lehenga with traditional jewellery. Hrehaan and Hridhaan were seen wearing matching light yellow kurtas as the family posed together.

About Hrithik's family, his recent film

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration when he entered the party hand in hand with her. Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Herein and Hridhaan. The two got divorced in 2014.

The actor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.