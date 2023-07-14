Hrithik Roshan remembers grandpa Roshan with favourite song, says ‘proud to be part of his extraordinary lineage’. Watch

Hrithik Roshan is known to have followed his father Rakesh Roshan's footsteps into films, but not many of his young fans know that the actor is the grandson of music director Roshan. On Friday, Hrithik introduced his young fans to his late grandfather Roshan, whose name the family uses as the surname. He also played his favourite song along with the post. Also read: Hrithik Roshan unveils his first look in new still from Fighter, fans call it 'Top Gun copy'

Hrithik took to Instagram on Friday to share a black and white picture of music director Roshan with the song Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein playing in the background. He had created the song for the 1968 film Anokhi Raat starring Sanjeev Kumar. The song was penned by Indivar and sung by Mukesh.

Hrithik pens note on Roshan's birth anniversary

Hrithik wrote along with the picture, “Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of my Daduji - Roshan, whose name I inherit. Although I never had the honor of meeting him, learning from him or physically experiencing his love, I am blessed with a priceless treasure: his work... his music. Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His songs are the foundation of the Roshan family’s journey and I am immensely proud to be a part of his extraordinary lineage.”

He further added, “Celebrating my Daduji’s immortal legacy through one of my favourite songs by him. I celebrate this song even more because my Daduji never got to celebrate its success… he passed away soon after he recorded this brilliant track. He was 40 years old.”

Anil Kapoor reacted to the post with heart emoticons and hands raised in celebration emojis. A fan wrote, “This is magnificent and I love how the essence lives through you.” Another commented, “He was so great composer that generations can learn the pure music by his outstanding work.” A fan also wrote, “This is absolutely the best song ever recorded.” A comment also read: “Amazing old song , very much containing lots of meaning @hrithikroshan.”

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film

Hrithik is currently filming for Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The aerial action entertainer will have him star opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh. It will hit theatres on January 25 next year.

