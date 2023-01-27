Hrithik Roshan reviews Pathaan; praises Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham: 'What a trip, incredible vision’

Hrithik Roshan, who featured in Siddharth Anand's last blockbuster War in 2019, is all praise for his new directorial Pathaan. He took to Twitter to share his review of the film and congratulate Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for their performances in the film. Pathaan released in theatres across the globe on Wednesday. Also read: Pathaan box office day 2 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film collects ₹70 cr in Hindi, makes yet another record

Hrithik tweeted Thursday night, “What a trip. Incredible vision , some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises and twists all the way thru. Sid you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shah Rukh, Deepika, John and the entire team. #pathaan.”

Hrithik Roshan tweeted about Pathaan on Thursday.

Siddharth Anand's last film War too was a hit at the box office. It made gross worldwide collection of ₹475 crore. The film starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff as the male leads and also had Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role. Hrithik had played the role of Shah Rukh's older brother in Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and is currently working on his first film with Deepika Padukone. Titled Fighter, the film is Siddharth Anand's next action film.

Pathaan follows the titular spy Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching a debilitating attack on India. Deepika Padukone also has an interesting role and quite a few action scenes in the film. Pathaan also has a guest appearance by Salman Khan as his screen character Tiger.

The film recorded a whopping ₹106 crore worldwide gross opening on Thursday. According to production house Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film registered the "biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema". With its record day one haul, Pathaan has exceeded the expectations of the industry experts who were banking on the action spectacle to pull out Bollywood from the trenches of the pandemic and a string of box-office duds. It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Hrithik's 2019 film War.

