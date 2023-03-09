Hrithik Roshan reviews Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 'Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor are so good'

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is being praised for their fresh pairing. The songs and choreography of the Luv Ranjan film are also grabbing attention. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who recently watched the rom-rom, was all praises as he took to Twitter to share his review of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Hrithik said it was 'so difficult' to get the rom-com genre right, but the film's team had done 'well'. Hrithik said he loved Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as he gave a shout out to Ranbir and Shraddha for their performance in the film that was released on March 8. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 1

On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "Loved Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar! So difficult to get this genre right! Well done to the entire team ! Great work by everyone!! Ranbir and Shraddha are so good!" Hrithik added clapping emojis to his tweet. Hrithik's fans reacted to his tweet praising Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with love.

Hrithik Roshan reviews Tu Joothi Main Makkaar.

One tweeted, "This man always hype others and supports everyone. But no one comes in support of him, when he needs them but still he always has to say positive things about their contemporaries! That's why I always loved him." One more said, "Not just a great actor but a nice human being also. Love you Hrithik Roshan sir." One also called Hrithik the 'best critic ever'. One more said, "I think he is the only actor in Bollywood, who supported Ranbir in Brahmastra as well."

Last year in September, Hrithik Roshan had taken to Twitter to praise Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra. He had tweeted, "The film student in me needs to watch Brahmastra again! The action, the grading, the BGM, the VFX, the sound design uff… Absolutely incredible work!! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team!"

Hrithik Roshan reviews Brahmastra.

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha (2022). Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, it was the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original film featured R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shraddha Srinath. Along with Hrithik, the film's Hindi remake also featured Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Hrithik is now working on an action film with Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, titled Fighter. It is directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

