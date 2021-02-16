Hrithik Roshan revisits best scenes with Aishwarya Rai in fan-made Jodhaa Akbar video, pens note for Ashutosh Gowariker

Hrithik Roshan has shared a lovely fan-made video of his 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar along with a note. The hit period drama is counted among the best works of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, whose birthday coincides with the release date of the film, February 15.

The beautiful video is a compilation of some of the best scenes from the film starring Hrithik as Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar and Aishwarya Rai as Princess Jodha Bai. It was the story of how they fell in love after being married as strangers from different religions.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Memories . #JodhaaAkbar Man this movie was difficult . I was shit scared when Ashutosh Gowarikar offered it to me . Couldn’t understand how he could see someone like me commanding 10,000 soldiers. But then that’s what a director does . He envisions what you can’t . And that’s the reason I did the film."

"More than the script or story , it was for experiencing what this impossibility would do to me , how it would change me , make me stronger perhaps . And what I learnt was that to do strong things , you don’t need to be strong in the beginning ! In fact the decision of wanting to be strong comes before . And it MEANS having to choose that which is beyond your ability at the time of choosing. Trusting that the experience itself will do the rest. The challenge then itself creates the stronger you . It’s Magic . Try it . #happybirthdayashutoshgowariker."

On completion of 13 years of the film, Ashutosh's wife and producer Sunita Gowariker had shared a video citing details about the elephants used in the film. She revealed that Ashutosh demanded 100 female elephants for the film in order to cut down the expense of VFX. When enquired the reason, the director explained that the male elephants get aggresive and considering the safety and well-being of the cast and crew, it was only advisable and appropriate to employ female elephants.