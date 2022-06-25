Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad likes Sussanne Khan's holiday stories, says 'keep them coming'

Saba Azad, actor and Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, has responded to his ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan's compliment. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared her video for an advertisement. In the clip, she spoke about a beverage. Hrithik, who was earlier married to Sussanne, is currently dating Saba. (Also Read | Sussanne Khan, boyfriend Arslan Goni enjoy 'summer of 2022' in US, pose for selfie. See pic)

For the ad, Saba wore a green suit, white pants and jewellery. Reacting to the clip, Susanne wrote, "(red heart emojis) so pretty Saboo (hug and ok hand sign emojis)." Sussanne responded, "@suzkr thanks my sooz!! Lovvvving your holiday stories - keep em coming (kissing emojis)."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Classy look Saba! As for "weddings" - my imagination goin' soo far (you n him)." "Saba, you are beautiful! You have a beautiful voice. God bless you! Take care of yourself! Lots of love!" said another person. "Wonderful my wonderful girl! Lots of love," read another comment.

Sussanne and Saba often react to each other's posts on Instagram. Last month, Saba posted a video of herself showing off her outfit. Reacting to it, Sussanne wrote, “Wow Sabooo”. Saba responded, “Thanks my Soozloo,” with emojis.

Currently, Sussanne is holidaying with her boyfriend Arslan Goni in the US. Taking to Instagram recently, she posted a video montage as the couple enjoyed California. She captioned the post, "Hella stoked… #angelenos #californiadreamin." Earlier, she also shared a selfie with Arslan from California's Melrose Avenue. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories she wrote, “Summer of 2022.”

Sussanne married Hrithik in 2000 after dating for several years. However, after 13 years of marriage, the couple got divorced and are now co-parents of their two children, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Sussanne, Arslan, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently partied in Goa.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently waiting for the release of Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. It is slated to release on September 30. Apart from this, he will also be seen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. He also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline.

