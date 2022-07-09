Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad go on scenic drive in Europe, fans say ‘get married soon’. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are on romantic vacation in Europe. Giving glimpses of their trip, Saba has been sharing photos and videos of their outings. On Saturday, the actor shared a video of the two enjoying a long drive on a picturesque road in France. While Hrithik and his girlfriend were not visible in the clip, fans could not get over their ‘trippy and classy’ video. Read more: Hrithik Roshan turns photographer for Saba Azad as they vacation in Paris

Saba shared the video on Instagram, and wrote, ‘c’est comme ça!!’, which loosely translates into ‘that is just the way it is’. During a scene in the clip, Hrithik could be seen taking off hit hat, while Saba panned the camera towards him. Since Hrithik’s face was not seen in the video, many joked who was behind the wheel, while many were convinced, it was in fact him in the driver’s seat.

Many fans dropped heart emojis on Saba’s post. Some also said they found Saba and Hrithik’s romance ‘cute’ and thanked Saba for sharing glimpses of their vacation. “Thank you for sharing your happy moments with us Saba; so good to see this! We see you Hrithik! Enjoy your trip.” A person also wrote, “So cute! Stay happy for both of you.” An eager fan also commented on Saba’s video, “Please share Hrithik Sir’s full pictures, and get married soon.”

Earlier, Saba had shared a photo of her from their ongoing trip on Instagram. The picture was captured by Hrithik, and Saba captioned it, “Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by Hrithik Roshan.” Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan commented on Saba’s photo, “You’re so beautiful.”

Hrithik and Saba often comment on each other’s social media posts. They have also posed together for photos with Hrithik’s family. Saba and Hrithik have also been spotted hanging out with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. A few months ago, Saba and Hrithik made their first public appearance together outside a Mumbai restaurant. They also attended filmmaker Karan Johar’s celeb-filled birthday party together in May.

Saba, who played the role of Parvana Irani in the recent web series Rocket Boys, is working on a project titled Minimum. She shared details of the film in an Instagram post in May. Hrithik will soon be seen the Hindi remake of popular Tamil movie Vikram Vedha, which starred actors Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The Bollywood remake is also helmed by filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayathri and features actor Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

