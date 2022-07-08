Hrithik Roshan turns photographer for Saba Azad as they vacation in Paris; fans call it 'a pic taken with love'

Actor Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are holidaying in Paris, the City of Love, as Saba recently shared on her Instagram account. Hrithik turned photographer for his actor-singer girlfriend during the trip, and clicked a candid portrait of her. Fans called it a picture 'taken with love.' Also Read| Hrithik Roshan's Reel invites reply from Saba Azad who proves she knows him well

Saba Azad took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a picture of herself from Paris, that showed her sitting in an an outdoor restaurant. A cup of coffee could be seen in front of her, while she looked away from the camera. In the caption, she revealed that the coffee belonged to Hrithik, who also clicked the picture.

She wrote, "Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan." She geotagged the location to be Paris, France. In the comments section, friends and fans praised Saba's portrait. Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan commented, "You’re so beautiful," while actor Rytasha Rathore wrote, "Beaut ()." A fan wrote, "You’re beautiful inside and out." One said, "A pic taken with love. It is amazing."

Saba Azad's Instagram post from Paris.

Many fans quipped how not everyone can afford Hrithik as their photographer. One wrote, "Hat's off to you. I mean Hrithik Roshan ko photographer rakhna... sab koi afford nahi kar sakta hai (Not everyone can afford Hrithik as their photographer)." Another commented, "You hired him for a pic. Best photographer!!" A third one wrote, "Our great photographer @hrithikroshan. Is there anything you can't do!?"

Hrithik and Saba went public with their relationship in April this year as they held hands, while arriving at Mumbai airport. It later emerged that they were coming back from Goa where they attended the restaurant opening of Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and partied with her and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. Saba and Sussanne are also on great terms and often praise each other on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON